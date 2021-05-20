Anas Ali

Vitran Essential product delivery app

Anas Ali
Anas Ali
  • Save
Vitran Essential product delivery app website mobile logo app branding designer ux ui
Download color palette

Vitran is a late-night essential product delivery app users can purchase any munching, refreshment, health, and wellness products.

For a complete UX Case Study please follow the link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119843757/Vitran-UX-Case-Study

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Anas Ali
Anas Ali

More by Anas Ali

View profile
    • Like