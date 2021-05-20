Vitran Essential product delivery app

Trending designs to inspire you
Vitran is a late-night essential product delivery app users can purchase any munching, refreshment, health, and wellness products.
For a complete UX Case Study please follow the link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119843757/Vitran-UX-Case-Study