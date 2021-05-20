2x Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, future players! My self Bhavik Narigara
I have 2 Dribbble Invites for you.
All you have to do is send me:
- E-mail Subject: "Dribbble invite"
- E-mail with your best work or a portfolio link at bhaviknarigara12@gmail.com
- Your Dribbble Profile link is a must.
- Submission till 25th May 2021
Winners will be announced on 26th May 2021.
Best of luck with the submission guys.