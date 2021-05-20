Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bhavik Narigara

2x Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Bhavik Narigara
Bhavik Narigara
2x Dribbble Invite Giveaway
Hey, future players! My self Bhavik Narigara

I have 2 Dribbble Invites for you.

All you have to do is send me:
- E-mail Subject: "Dribbble invite"
- E-mail with your best work or a portfolio link at bhaviknarigara12@gmail.com
- Your Dribbble Profile link is a must.
- Submission till 25th May 2021

Winners will be announced on 26th May 2021.
Best of luck with the submission guys.

Posted on May 20, 2021
Bhavik Narigara
Bhavik Narigara

