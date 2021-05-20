Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beacon Social branding ui neumorphic mobile minimal design app neumorphism
Hey Everyone! This is some design and style exploration I did for an app called Beacon Social. Let me know what you think, I'd love some feedback!

Beacon motivates people to take action - to start living, to meet that date, to attend that event, and to live life off of the phone and in the flesh!

Interested in exploring your own app idea? Hit me up at david@overstep.co or check out our website: https://overstep.co

Posted on May 20, 2021
