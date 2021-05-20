Gettoku App Design (AR)

Trending designs to inspire you
The Gettoku app is an Augmented Reality(AR) enabled, asset tracking and location tool. The asset in question can contain information or data of your choosing. From discount coupons for restaurants and stores to redeemable prizes. Using the latest AR technology we create 3D assets according to the needs of our clients. Use Gettoku to track, find, point using your camera and be able to interact with the coupons or tokens from your favorite goto places. Our vision is to help businesses grow.
