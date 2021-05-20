Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
10 year old tutorial revisited

character design gameart characterdesign inkscape affinity designer 2dgameartguru 2dgameart vector
I revisited an old tutorial [nearly 10 years later] about the first steps to do game art for programmers. It was all about circles.
The tools have improved and so has the skill level of a lot of the readers of my blog - so it was time to take the basic shape and give it some love - smooth shading and detail.

https://2dgameartguru.com/applying-smooth-shading-and-detail/

