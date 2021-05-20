10 year old tutorial revisited

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I revisited an old tutorial [nearly 10 years later] about the first steps to do game art for programmers. It was all about circles.
The tools have improved and so has the skill level of a lot of the readers of my blog - so it was time to take the basic shape and give it some love - smooth shading and detail.
https://2dgameartguru.com/applying-smooth-shading-and-detail/