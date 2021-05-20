BelajarYuk

This design is my competition project for SiswaMedia which was held in May, and I won 3rd place in the competition. I use a minimalist style in this design, and use green for branding, because the green color means growth, the meaning is that education must continue to grow in a better direction.

==============================

Press L for supported me.

Follow for more design that i posted.

Do you have any project ? Feel Free to contact me

Email : haikalnurkalam34@gmail.com

Thank you.