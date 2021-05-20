Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chuong Vu

UI Concept | My Point AI Manager Profile Application Website

UI Concept | My Point AI Manager Profile Application Website 3d website vector app web ui ux illustration design
This is a website that mistakenly provides artificial intelligence to filter and generate a list of customer profiles that are suitable for your business. Develop Your Personal Sales & Marketing AI Manager. Identify, target & laser focus on the RIGHT leads with 360 degree insight.
Designer: Chuong Vu
Posted on May 20, 2021
