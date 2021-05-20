UI Concept | My Point AI Manager Profile Application Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a website that mistakenly provides artificial intelligence to filter and generate a list of customer profiles that are suitable for your business. Develop Your Personal Sales & Marketing AI Manager. Identify, target & laser focus on the RIGHT leads with 360 degree insight.
Designer: Chuong Vu
------
Fill free to leave comments, follow me, and press ♥. Appreciate your attention!