HB Hari Baskar

Hari Baskar, one of my favorite YouTuber and actor.
I like his content and I have watched it so many times, even my wife also a fan of him.
The interesting factor is he plays multiple roles for multiple characters for a single short film or video.
I thought he is a good comedian, actor but I watched his Otha Samy Karuppaiya, Hope, Thodu Vaanam. He rocked in his emotional acting. My favorite dialogue “EDHUKU”
If I feel low or in my break time I will watch his videos. It’s really a stress buster and will make you laugh. Thank you and your team so much for entertaining us Hari Bro keep rocking.
Here one small fan-made logo for you. :)

