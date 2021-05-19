Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Ice Cream Sandwich 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template

Ice Cream Sandwich 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template funny tasty delicious element design promotion food and beverage business marketing ecommerce illustration sandwich ice cream 3d style 3d text text style text design text effects adobe illustrator
'Ice Cream Sandwich' 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template

Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : EPS CC
Font Used : Baloo, Pacifico Regular

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.

You can find and download it, available at : Adobe Stock
stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/Grapeer

Thank you

