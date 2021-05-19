Ideology Design Studio

Artsy Pins

Ideology Design Studio
Ideology Design Studio
  • Save
Artsy Pins graphicdesign logodesign logo brand identity branding brand visual identity identity design art direction brand design design
Download color palette

#projectsbyideology
Pin packaging for Artsy Pins
Since Artsy Pins feature a range of pins inspired by artworks, we designed a pamphlet in the form of a gallery space. Thus, an accordian-fold template is chosen for the packaging which allows it to stand on its own creating the illusion of an art gallery as one follows the curated flow of the artwork.

│ Instagram │ Vimeo │ Behance │ Dribbble │ LinkedIn │ @ideologydesignstudio

Ideology Design Studio
Ideology Design Studio

More by Ideology Design Studio

View profile
    • Like