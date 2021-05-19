Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Friends,
Here is another work of mine.
A book grasped in hands like someone reading it.
This is an unused logo design.
Tell me about your opinion.
Thank You.
If you want it:
You can buy it from templatemonster:
https://www.templatemonster.com/logo-templates/reading-book-book-logo-template-184075.html?_gl=1*1lodafc*_ga*MTcyMzMxODI3MS4xNjIwODMzNjkx*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyMTU1NTM1MS4xNi4xLjE2MjE1NTU5ODEuNjA.&_ga=2.254090188.591935733.1621523897-1723318271.1620833691