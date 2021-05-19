Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#projectsbyideology
Pin packaging for Artsy Pins
Since Artsy Pins feature a range of pins inspired by artworks, we designed a pamphlet in the form of a gallery space. Thus, an accordian-fold template is chosen for the packaging which allows it to stand on its own creating the illusion of an art gallery as one follows the curated flow of the artwork.
━
│ Instagram │ Vimeo │ Behance │ Dribbble │ LinkedIn │ @ideologydesignstudio