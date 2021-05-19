#projectsbyideology

Pin packaging for Artsy Pins

Since Artsy Pins feature a range of pins inspired by artworks, we designed a pamphlet in the form of a gallery space. Thus, an accordian-fold template is chosen for the packaging which allows it to stand on its own creating the illusion of an art gallery as one follows the curated flow of the artwork.

