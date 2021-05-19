Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Creative People
Today, I am going to share my latest design,
Medicine Reminder Mobile App Design. Hope you guys
will like it!
Tools: Figma
Looking for UI/UX designer for your projects?
Drop a message: "info.khanclub@gmail.com"
Please Press "L" For Showing Your Love.
Feedback is always appreciated
Thank you!