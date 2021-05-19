Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mr Fede

Something Worth Fighting For

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Something Worth Fighting For
Something Worth Fighting For movies harry potter poster design lettering procreate illustration
Harry Potter is one of my favorite sagas. It always bring tears to my eyes.

I made this one like 2 months ago after watching a Procreate Lettering Tutorial in Skill Share and i really like how it ended up.

Posted on May 19, 2021
Mr Fede
Mr Fede
