Veronica Gonzalez

LarryBoy Fanatic (Cartoon Avatar)

LarryBoy Fanatic (Cartoon Avatar) illustration youtube cartoon character avatar cartoon
On YouTube, I have a persona named LarryBoy Fanatic. LarryBoy Fanatic is all about making videos about the cucumber superhero LarryBoy (from "VeggieTales"). This is my cartoon avatar for my YouTube channel.

My YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDnMGFUUfmBIJzZqwYBOfmA

Posted on May 19, 2021
