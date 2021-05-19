Concept Illustrations for LarryBoy T-Shirt

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was saddened to see that a LarryBoy t-shirt that I had grown up with was out of stock indefinitely. So, I had decided to sketch and color two different options for a new LarryBoy t-shirt to take the place of the discontinued shirt, seeing that the cucumber superhero LarryBoy (from "VeggieTales") is still relevant, and DEFINITELY has a dedicated fanbase.