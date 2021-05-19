Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Veronica Gonzalez

Concept Illustrations for LarryBoy T-Shirt

Veronica Gonzalez
Veronica Gonzalez
Concept Illustrations for LarryBoy T-Shirt
I was saddened to see that a LarryBoy t-shirt that I had grown up with was out of stock indefinitely. So, I had decided to sketch and color two different options for a new LarryBoy t-shirt to take the place of the discontinued shirt, seeing that the cucumber superhero LarryBoy (from "VeggieTales") is still relevant, and DEFINITELY has a dedicated fanbase.

Posted on May 19, 2021
Veronica Gonzalez
Veronica Gonzalez

