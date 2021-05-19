Rance Cox Personal Logo | Letter R

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a logo that I developed for a musician by the name of Rance Cox based out of McCurtain County, Oklahoma!
Really love how I was able to accomplish a hypnotic, music note look to his personal logo.
Genuinely rad project!