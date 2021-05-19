Technoboard – A Scifi Futuristic Display Font. This font is inspired by techno circuit boards, combined with the scifi font type.

Technoboard is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, apparel, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding.

In Package :

– Technoboard otf

– Technoboard ttf

– Technoboard woff

Comes with :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation & Symbols

– Multilanguange

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me PM at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Font #Digital #Technology #Tech #Bit #Futuristic #Future #Dot #Pixel #Geometric #Geometry #Monogram #Modern #Sci_Fi #Matrix #Data_Tech #Shape #Simple #Abstract #Unique #Techno #Computer #Network #Display #Linear #Branding #Logo #Typeface #Board #Circuit

https://putracetol.com/product/technoboard/