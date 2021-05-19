Trending designs to inspire you
Technoboard – A Scifi Futuristic Display Font. This font is inspired by techno circuit boards, combined with the scifi font type.
Technoboard is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, apparel, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding.
In Package :
– Technoboard otf
– Technoboard ttf
– Technoboard woff
Comes with :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation & Symbols
– Multilanguange
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me PM at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
