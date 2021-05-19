Trending designs to inspire you
A hypothetical primary educational platform, Learn’adoDa Vinci, is launching its MVP in the market. Their product is a game-oriented virtual learning environment for a middle schooler. For their launch campaign, they need a brand representative character. I designed this mascot character from the scratch for the initiative.