Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chuong Vu

UI Concept | Air-conditioner Ecommerce Website

Chuong Vu
Chuong Vu
  • Save
UI Concept | Air-conditioner Ecommerce Website web ui design
Download color palette

This is a website used to sell air conditioning products of a brand from Japan. In addition, there are customer care functions such as scheduling survey services, warranty maintenance and suitable air conditioner selection feature.
Designer: Chuong Vu
------
Fill free to leave comments, follow me, and press ♥. Appreciate your attention!

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Chuong Vu
Chuong Vu

More by Chuong Vu

View profile
    • Like