Bilal Ck
Stead

Tack - New Project Flow

Bilal Ck
Stead
Bilal Ck for Stead
Create a new project start by adding project details, inviting team members, and finally adding tasks into the project.

--

Tack.one allows you to track time your team spent on projects or tasks and helps you gain valuable insights on your projects, revenue, team performance in real-time. Also, helps you make beautiful visual reports that can be shared with your clients.

Here are the highlights of the Tack’s features so far:

— Track time from anywhere with our IOS, Desktop, Chrome extension, or web app
— Timer and manual mode
— Branded reports
— Project insights
— Clean and minimal design
— Labor cost & profit
— Project estimate
— Apps & integrations
— Time approval
— Scheduled reminders and reports
— And many more...

Tack is free with unlimited tracking, projects, reports, and users.

Stead
Stead
