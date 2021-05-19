E Wallet App - Financial Application Manager (Second Flow)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends!
Take a look at the second flow of my financial app (E-wallet App) concept. Here the QR code that has been scanned will be processed along with the payment details and the recipient. After that the user will enter a pin to verify the transaction and then the transaction will be successful.
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
