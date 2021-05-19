Randi Apriansyah

Jennaira - Logo Letter J

Randi Apriansyah
Randi Apriansyah
  • Save
Jennaira - Logo Letter J letter design letter d letter j logo letter j logos font design font typeface typogaphy branding design lettermark letters branding logodesign logotype logo design logo letter logo lettering letter
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Just a bit exploration for the Logo Letter

Please feel free to leave your feedback in the comment. Don't forget to add like and follow me

I'm open for freelance work.
Email me at aprirandii@gmail.com

Have a great day!

Have a great day!

Follow me on Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Randi Apriansyah
Randi Apriansyah

More by Randi Apriansyah

View profile
    • Like