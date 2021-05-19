Homepage Website Design

Clare Brito

The objective of this design concept is to create a homepage design that will showcase the meaning behind the brand's name (Earthrise) and to feature the important things that this online community stands for.

View Full Project Here: https://clarebrito18.wixsite.com/portfolio/earthrise-mobile-app

