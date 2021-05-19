Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veronica Gonzalez

"Dolphin Princess" (Book 3) FRONT COVER

Veronica Gonzalez
Veronica Gonzalez
  • Save
"Dolphin Princess" (Book 3) FRONT COVER collage collage art hardcover barnesandnoble books book cover book cover design
Download color palette

This is another artwork that was originally one of my collage works. I eventually touched it up on my computer, and used it as the front cover of my third self-published book "Dolphin Princess: Treacherous Waters."

Veronica Gonzalez
Veronica Gonzalez

More by Veronica Gonzalez

View profile
    • Like