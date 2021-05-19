Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey Knabbenn 🇧🇷

Website - Simples Dental

Andrey Knabbenn 🇧🇷
Andrey Knabbenn 🇧🇷
  • Save
Website - Simples Dental ui dentist clinic website clinic landing dentistry uiux dental clinic clinic dentist website dentist ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

I recently had the opportunity to work on a dental software website for Simples Dental, and this shot is a homepage version that I finished a few days ago. Hope you all like it ;)

⚡Follow me:
Instagram

Andrey Knabbenn 🇧🇷
Andrey Knabbenn 🇧🇷

More by Andrey Knabbenn 🇧🇷

View profile
    • Like