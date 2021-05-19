Member mobile terminal design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone, this is the membership sales page of the education industry. There are three levels of membership, namely, Light Member, Meritorious Member, and Super Member. This time I uploaded Light Member. I will send them out one after another.
I have made three color versions for light enjoyment members. I am very glad that you can tell me which one you like. I also hope you can give some valuable suggestions. I hope you like it.