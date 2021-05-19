"Dolphin Princess" (Book 2) FRONT COVER

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This artwork was originally one of my collage artworks, of which I had scanned and touched up on my computer. This is the front cover of my second self-published book "Dolphin Princess: The Crown of Valeria."