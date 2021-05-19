Veronica Gonzalez

"Dolphin Princess" (Book 2) FRONT COVER

This artwork was originally one of my collage artworks, of which I had scanned and touched up on my computer. This is the front cover of my second self-published book "Dolphin Princess: The Crown of Valeria."

