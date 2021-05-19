OneSignal Sign Up UI Refresh

Trending designs to inspire you
Updated the OneSignal.com sign up page with @CharlesKantz to include more easily recognizeable 1-click auth buttons and background that matches our external website
You can check it out over at https://app.onesignal.com/signup
Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer, a Designer and a VP to help design our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.
Apply at onesignal.com/careers