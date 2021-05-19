Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OneSignal Sign Up UI Refresh

Updated the OneSignal.com sign up page with @CharlesKantz to include more easily recognizeable 1-click auth buttons and background that matches our external website

You can check it out over at https://app.onesignal.com/signup

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer, a Designer and a VP to help design our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.

Apply at onesignal.com/careers

