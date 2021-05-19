Güneş Özcan

Güneş Özcan
Güneş Özcan
RHCP Album Landing Page dailyui rhcp red hot chili peppers minimal band flat design package design cover page ipad landing page typography music album design letter ui vector 2d icon
RHCP Album Landing Page with the album cover I designed. (Personal Project)
*Any feedback would be greatly appreciated :) Thank you.
Get in touch:
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

Rebound of
RHCP Album Cover
By Güneş Özcan
