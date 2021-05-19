Startup Brand - Facepass

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When it reached us, the client was coming from a frustrated experience where three versions of the logo were disapproved, as none had been unanimous among the partners and did not represent an innovative magnitude of this startup.
For us, the result came naturally, because the concept was born ready. We managed to score first. At the end of the presentation, the first comment was "wow! Surprising!"