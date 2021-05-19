Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys! I hope you’re great. Glad to share with you my concept project of an IOS Mobile App Design - this time the Media Player App Template Design. This Template is easily Customizable to XD. Thanks for checking it out and have a great day! 😊