Whiskey Breath Single Art: Early Version

Hi dribbbmiglia,
Here’s an early version of some single art for Chris Leggett and his band. This song is a real barnburner as they say. It’ll be out soon and you can let me know if you agree.
We ended up colorizing for the final, but I’m fond of this black and white version too. Has a bit of badassery about it.
Hope you’re doing okay out there. Remember to take time, take delight, and to take it easy — but take it.
