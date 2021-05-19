Favorites - UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, today I tried to design a favorite button for a product page.
(100 Days UI Challenge #044)
Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3