Captain America Holding Mjolnir

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design is a type of pixel art design with a pixel size of 128x128. Pixel art is a work of art in which an image is made at the pixel level (the smallest element in an image that is displayed on a computer screen).