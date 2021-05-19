Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dendy

Light IOS 14 App Icon Set Bundle

Dendy
Dendy
  • Save
Light IOS 14 App Icon Set Bundle iphone 12 pro iphone 12 ios 14 abstract application logo template silver button vector app day technology background symbol 14 web design icon ios
Download color palette

Light iOS 14 App Icon Bundle for Aesthetic iOS Home Screen

400 Icons with Light Theme Bundle Pack! 5 Theme Colors included!

The perfect Icons & Widgets theme for you Home Screen!
These provide a great aesthetic to your phone and come in a pack so you have plenty to choose from!

✔ 400 App Icons in total! (80 unique)
✔ All available in all 5 color variants!
✔ Bonus Wallpaper and Widget Photos
✔ FREE updates (any future icon requests)

——————————–
:: WHAT IS INCLUDED ::
——————————–

After buying, you will able to download these files :

✔ 400 App Icons in total! (80 unique, available in all 5 color variants!)
✔ Bonus Wallpaper and Widget Photos
✔ Full Instructions & Guide on how to install

If you are looking for a specific icon that is not included, please contact us and we can see if we can make one for you!

——————————–
:: WHAT IS NOT INCLUDED ::
——————————–

✔ No physical product will be shipped, frame and props are not included

Get this iOS 14 Icon Set here :
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/light-ios-14-app-icon-set-bundle/ref/236822/

Dendy
Dendy

More by Dendy

View profile
    • Like