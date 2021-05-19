Im yussuf

3D Computer Illustration

3D Computer Illustration
Hi, in recent months i have been very interested in the unique 3D designs style that has recently become a trend, i think for the next few year.

Thats why i learned a lot about 3D and tried to create a little. Hope you guys like my job!

This illustration is created with Blendel 2.92

Posted on May 19, 2021
