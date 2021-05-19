3D Computer Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, in recent months i have been very interested in the unique 3D designs style that has recently become a trend, i think for the next few year.
Thats why i learned a lot about 3D and tried to create a little. Hope you guys like my job!
This illustration is created with Blendel 2.92