ITIO Web Design

This is the last project I worked on: a web design for the ITIO agency :)
Here I applied a combination of modern design with vintage computer illustrations and elements. Color was limited to only illustrations and background/ elements as buttons black and white.
The client loved it and I did too, it was a fun project!