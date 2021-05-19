Octobook - Web App

Octobook is a web app aiming to accelerate learning with optimized reading tools, note-taking, reminders and stats.

The service offers a modern, easy-to-use solution to existing reading and book management apps, with a bigger focus on offering tools to optimize learning conditions, enhance information capacity and take a productivity approach to reading books.

The current problem:

> Existing book apps are outdated, both visually and with their approach to reader needs

> Burdened by excessive broken or under-utilized features, with focus on social sharing vs. learning

> No one app that appeals to both young adults, adults and children

> A big Lack of integration with new technology - Kindle, Podcast, Audio books inclusion

In my role as a UI designer and researcher, I had to achieve the following goals:

> Create a working solution that solves the key identified problems with existing reading apps

> Refine the solution to be scalable as a web service and mobile app

> Develop a fun and unique brand for Octobook