Octobook - Web App

Octobook is a web app aiming to accelerate learning with optimized reading tools, note-taking, reminders and stats.
The service offers a modern, easy-to-use solution to existing reading and book management apps, with a bigger focus on offering tools to optimize learning conditions, enhance information capacity and take a productivity approach to reading books.
The current problem:
> Existing book apps are outdated, both visually and with their approach to reader needs
> Burdened by excessive broken or under-utilized features, with focus on social sharing vs. learning
> No one app that appeals to both young adults, adults and children
> A big Lack of integration with new technology - Kindle, Podcast, Audio books inclusion
In my role as a UI designer and researcher, I had to achieve the following goals:
> Create a working solution that solves the key identified problems with existing reading apps
> Refine the solution to be scalable as a web service and mobile app
> Develop a fun and unique brand for Octobook