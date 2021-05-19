Arkane Creative

Huzzah!

Huzzah! vintage design vintage logo typedesign type art type typeface typography design typography texture vintage fonts vintage font vintage lettering vintage badge branding
I plan on doing some type fan trails and I was watching a fun show called "The Great!" on Amazon Prime and just loved the style and of course the amount of times the characters used "Huzzah!" to express themselves in the scenes. Anyways, this was just playing around to see what I can do with respect to theme, font treatment, customizing that font and playing with that style and form. I am hoping to do a collection of 10 with different themes and different sayings/meanings etc.

