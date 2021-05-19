I plan on doing some type fan trails and I was watching a fun show called "The Great!" on Amazon Prime and just loved the style and of course the amount of times the characters used "Huzzah!" to express themselves in the scenes. Anyways, this was just playing around to see what I can do with respect to theme, font treatment, customizing that font and playing with that style and form. I am hoping to do a collection of 10 with different themes and different sayings/meanings etc.