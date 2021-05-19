Behind the Magic: Animation Breakdown

We are working hard to get our latest Short - To be Remembered done and out into the world. Is a love letter to our stories and our relationship with them as a species. We can’t wait to share with you more but for now, let us share this animation sequence breakdown for our intro scene.

Creating your own workflow and process is one of the most important parts of becoming a Pro in your field. It’s easy to let the excitement of making something win and rush into a creative endeavor without a strong foundational process in mind, but if you take the time to build this process and you honor it in every project the long term payoff will be invaluable.

The process is the true path to Mastery. Honor it.

Art : Freddie

Animation : Jordi

Compositing : David