Natural and human influences (such as tides, rains, construction works, etc…) impact soil levels, burying layers of plastic trash as new ones take over at the surface.
This illustration highlights the invisible: how plastic and plants adapt to one another underground, resulting in microplastic found in the fruits and vegetables we eat.