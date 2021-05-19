Jade Baudchon

Underground

Jade Baudchon
Jade Baudchon
  • Save
Underground digital illustration digital art micro plastic plastic free environment procreate illustration awareness
Download color palette

Natural and human influences (such as tides, rains, construction works, etc…) impact soil levels, burying layers of plastic trash as new ones take over at the surface.

This illustration highlights the invisible: how plastic and plants adapt to one another underground, resulting in microplastic found in the fruits and vegetables we eat.

Jade Baudchon
Jade Baudchon

More by Jade Baudchon

View profile
    • Like