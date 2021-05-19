Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana (Telai) Kaplan

Sacred Heart Animation

Sacred Heart Animation animation animated icon icon god divine catholicism faith prayer pray worship religion thorns jesus jesus christ christian church cross hearts sacred heart
Sacred Heart vector animation, created in Illustrator and animated in After Effects.

