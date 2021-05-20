Mental Health Awareness

Today is the first national Mental Heath Action day, which makes this the perfect day to reach out to those around you to see how everyone's feeling. Sometimes the first step to getting help is telling someone that you need help in the first place (so don't be shy)!

📞

For a free confidential conversation call

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

❤️

Had a great time creating this illustration for the @intoactionus and @MTV 's Mental Health Action Day Creative Jam.

