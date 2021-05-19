Feel Better - Handwritten brush font

Trending designs to inspire you
Feel Better is a elegant handwritten font. The handwritten combined with brush font will make your design project more beautiful. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes.
Includes:
– Feel Better (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13147/feel_better.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/feel-better-elegant-handwritten-font/