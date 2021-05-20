Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amin Najafi

LEVI® Data science - visual identity

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
Hire Me
  • Save
LEVI® Data science - visual identity print data science ink leyout grid typegraphy texture paper business card mark black persian iran visual identity envelope logo
Download color palette

LEVI® - Data science Visual identity concept.
I’m glad to hear your feedback about LEVI® project.

You can also follow me on twitter and instagram
thank you.

Amin Najafi
Amin Najafi
creative designer specializing in branding, visual identity
Hire Me

More by Amin Najafi

View profile
    • Like