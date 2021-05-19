Trending designs to inspire you
Esporte is a classic sport font. Made for any professional project especially that related to the sports. Beside that, this font can be used for printing, branding and quotes.
Includes:
– Esporte (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation
– Bonus Esport Logo
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13146/esporte.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/esporte-classic-sport-font/