Din Studio

Esporte - Classic sport font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Esporte - Classic sport font classic sporty sport font icon logo design font fonts logo type typography branding
Esporte - Classic sport font

Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Esporte - Classic sport font

Esporte is a classic sport font. Made for any professional project especially that related to the sports. Beside that, this font can be used for printing, branding and quotes.

Includes:
– Esporte (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation
– Bonus Esport Logo

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13146/esporte.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/esporte-classic-sport-font/

Posted on May 19, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
