Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kazal Islam

happy nest

Kazal Islam
Kazal Islam
  • Save
happy nest versatile logo brand design brand identity creative logo gradient logo colorful logo housing logo hotel logo realestate logo realestate minimal business logo best logo app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo minimal logo flat logo
Download color palette

Happy nest is a real estate logo.
In the logo you can see one man holding his wife and child in the urban area.
This is a small housing company for small family.

Won concept.

For more: kazalislam86@gmail.com

Kazal Islam
Kazal Islam

More by Kazal Islam

View profile
    • Like