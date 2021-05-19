Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Angelica Fx

ELECTRIC COLORS ALBUM ARTWORK PHOTOSHOP TEMPLATE

Angelica Fx
Angelica Fx
ELECTRIC COLORS ALBUM ARTWORK PHOTOSHOP TEMPLATE vinyl gradient rainbow aesthetic electric album art design holi festival holi summer music festival photoshop template colors abstract art graphic design
X ELECTRIC COLORS Abstract Photoshop ALBUM COVER Template
Colorful Modern Abstract ALBUM COVER ARTWORK Photoshop template is perfect for promoting your new music using social media, like in soundcloud, spotify, itunes, beatport, instagram, facebook, audio podacst cover for musicians, and for music producers to promote their artist/music. Mix it up with your logos, show and unhide some layers, and some unique results, choose the style you want.

- PSD File
- X ELECTRIC COLORS Photoshop ALBUM COVER Template
- 3000×3000px – 300dpi
- 300 dpi
- pre-made color variations
- unlimited adjustment color variations
- RGB
- Editable

Angelica Fx
Angelica Fx

